ARC receiver, eARC TV. Audio only possible via optical cable?

A friend of mine just bought a new (Sansung) TV to pair up with his older Onkyo receiver. Asked for help setting it up. He has a very basic setup. An older (HDMI with ARC) Onkyo receiver, a cable box and the new TV. He told me the salseperson at Best Buy recommended buying an optical cable to achieve sound output from the TV to receiver because the TV has eARC and the receiver has regular ARC. I thought that was nonsense, but apparently not. After going through all settings within his receiver and TV the ONLY way I could get audio output from his TV to receiver (using the built in apps, etc) was with the optical cable connected. I have the cable box connected to the receiver with HDMI, HDMI connected to the eARC port on his TV to the only ARC port (HDMI out) on his receiver, and of course the optical cable which I still don't think is necessary. What do you guys think? Thanks!