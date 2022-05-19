DVD Talk Forum

Wondering about banding/dirty screen effect

   
Wondering about banding/dirty screen effect
Hi all,

So, I am thinking at taking another stab at a 4k TV. I've been waiting on PS5 availability for a player to snag the TV but tired of waiting and will probably just get a 4k player.

I have tried three times in the past to pick up a 4k TV but all of them had banding that, once I noticed, I couldn't unsee.

Are there any brand names, tv models that are known to have less of this if none at all?

I'd be looking for something that could do Dolby Vision if possible.
