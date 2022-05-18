How the heck can you properly adjust picture for Dolby Vision?

I've had my LG 75UH8500 for 5 years now- this TV has known issues with Dolby Vision, mainly that two out of the three picture modes make the brightness go up and down improperly. The Vivid mode doesn't do that, but I can never seem to get the picture set right.



Most of the issues might be with the TV itself, but what has driven me nuts is that I have never found any test patterns in Dolby Vision. I have other video modes set properly with the use of several different test patterns both on disc and online, but none of those are in Dolby Vision. I bought a Sony disc with Dolby Vision once (The Dark Tower) mainly to use its hidden test patterns that they always put on their discs- but the test patterns were only in standard HDR. I even dropped 40 bucks on the Spears and Munsil calibration disc, thinking that had to have everything I needed, but ALL of the test patterns on that are only in regular HDR. The only Dolby Vision material is a scenic video used for evaluation after you've set everything else right, the disc repeats that also in HDR and SDR.



It's quite maddening that the Tint controls are locked out on this TV while it's in Dolby Vision mode- I assume that's to ensure the colors are always accurate, but they really don't look right. With proper color bars I could at least verify that. Almost considering disabling Dolby Vision on my Oppo player and having it output as regular HDR instead, which kinda sucks as I know not all equipment supports it and I should be taking advantage of it.