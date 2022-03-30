combo Magnavox VHS/DVD player suffering DVD death?
combo Magnavox VHS/DVD player suffering DVD death?
I have a Magnavox DV225MG9 VHS/DVD player. Manufacture year 2007? Bought from I don't remember. Possibly a refurbished unit.
The DVD has stopped operating. It froze while playing, turning to a blue screen with a tray-opening icon in the corner, turning to a tray-closing icon. Eventually that turns to snow on the TV ( no output signal from player? ). Buttons on the machine and remote both have no effect on the DVD player. This problem happened a month ago then the machine was fine a day later. Mystery?
If I turn the machine off, about a minute later it magically turns itself back on! But it's still broken.
VHS player seems fine.
The DVD player has no hole to stick a paper clip into, to manually open the tray. What am I supposed to do?
Is the machine just flat out dead?
