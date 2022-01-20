LG 4K tv help

Sorry for the first post being so long. Is my tv dying?





I have a 65 in LG 4kTv bought in 2015. It is model



65UM8500 Serial number 6TRMT T32667





Its last software update was 05.60.15



I cant find any information and no updates available. It is constantly loosing internet signal and the 4K seems to fade in and off and this is any source Im using internal apps, Xbox SX and PS5. I have 1.2 gig internet and the tv is in another room yet not more than 20 ft from the router. All other devices never lose signal



Sorry for the long post. Just thought It would last a little longer. Yes Ive tried different HDMI cables