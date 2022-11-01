Who's got a projector in an apartment?

Just thinking out loud, probably not going to get one soon but if I DID, wondering how I would set it up. I looked up the specs and most of them weigh about 10 pounds, which doesn't seem like much. Not sure where I would put the projector though- my living room is really too small for a table in the middle to hold it though I could do it if I had to, it would then need to be pointing up at the screen and be adjustable for any geometric distortion. I could mount it to the back wall somehow but I'd be afraid of it falling, plus I'd be sitting right under it and any fan noise would annoy me. Mounting from the ceiling would be nice but not sure if I could do that and not piss off the landlords, at least be able to undo any damage when moving out. Wondering how others do it. Is fan noise even a problem on current projectors?