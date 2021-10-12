Passive sound bars.....
Passive sound bars.....
Anyone have any experience with these of any brand? My wife wants my towers gone for better visual appeal in our family room. They are some cheapie Polk's so they aren't anything special. I don't want to get a powered sound bar due to having a decent receiver and still wanting to run my Atmos set up. Been doing some preliminary research and seems there are several of the niche brands with some nice products from $1000-$15000.
Re: Passive sound bars.....
Tell her that’s the price she must pay if she wants your towers gone. Seriously though, I think to get full functionality in utilizing Atmos, you will need one that is powered. At least I haven’t seen any passive ones yet that can do that - except those pricey ones you have researched.
Re: Passive sound bars.....
