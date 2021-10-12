Passive sound bars.....

Anyone have any experience with these of any brand? My wife wants my towers gone for better visual appeal in our family room. They are some cheapie Polk's so they aren't anything special. I don't want to get a powered sound bar due to having a decent receiver and still wanting to run my Atmos set up. Been doing some preliminary research and seems there are several of the niche brands with some nice products from $1000-$15000.