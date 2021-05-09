Sony BDP-6700 3D Blu-ray player...all of a sudden it wont play DTS encode?

So, Ive got another anomaly with this region free Sony BDP-6700 3D Blu-ray player.



All of a sudden it wont play DTS signal through audio system, only tv speakers, but also uses audio speakers bc when I lower the volume, the sound goes lower too, while Im not affecting tv up or down sound. Tried two 3D discs both with 7.1 dts. It always played fine before. Plays Atmos which down codes to DD 7.1 just fine. It will play through tv speakers, but not damn audio system. Is it the player? On its way out? Won't play 5.1 DTS either.



Any help would be appreciated.



I did check online for workaround and told me to switch audio option on tv to PCM. I did and DTS 7.1 played fine on player through audio system, but Im downscaling sound a lot, right? What is this PCM thing and why when I change PCM option it plays through audio speakers again? i never had to do this before.



It always played fine through audio system. Didnt even think that was issue bc when I played a new 3D Blu I bought, the 7.1 through audio didnt work, but other Dolby Digital descriptive 2.0 track on same disc, played fine as did French whatever. So thought Blu had bad sound encode is all and was going try to get replaced.



Going to be annoying if all DTS wont play and keep switching to I think worse audio with PCM which I know compressed is in there. probably wrong though.



thx in advance.

