Sony BDP-6700 3D Blu-ray player...all of a sudden it wont play DTS encode?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,991
Received 316 Likes on 278 Posts
Sony BDP-6700 3D Blu-ray player...all of a sudden it wont play DTS encode?
So, Ive got another anomaly with this region free Sony BDP-6700 3D Blu-ray player.
All of a sudden it wont play DTS signal through audio system, only tv speakers, but also uses audio speakers bc when I lower the volume, the sound goes lower too, while Im not affecting tv up or down sound. Tried two 3D discs both with 7.1 dts. It always played fine before. Plays Atmos which down codes to DD 7.1 just fine. It will play through tv speakers, but not damn audio system. Is it the player? On its way out? Won't play 5.1 DTS either.
Any help would be appreciated.
I did check online for workaround and told me to switch audio option on tv to PCM. I did and DTS 7.1 played fine on player through audio system, but Im downscaling sound a lot, right? What is this PCM thing and why when I change PCM option it plays through audio speakers again? i never had to do this before.
It always played fine through audio system. Didnt even think that was issue bc when I played a new 3D Blu I bought, the 7.1 through audio didnt work, but other Dolby Digital descriptive 2.0 track on same disc, played fine as did French whatever. So thought Blu had bad sound encode is all and was going try to get replaced.
Going to be annoying if all DTS wont play and keep switching to I think worse audio with PCM which I know compressed is in there. probably wrong though.
thx in advance.
All of a sudden it wont play DTS signal through audio system, only tv speakers, but also uses audio speakers bc when I lower the volume, the sound goes lower too, while Im not affecting tv up or down sound. Tried two 3D discs both with 7.1 dts. It always played fine before. Plays Atmos which down codes to DD 7.1 just fine. It will play through tv speakers, but not damn audio system. Is it the player? On its way out? Won't play 5.1 DTS either.
Any help would be appreciated.
I did check online for workaround and told me to switch audio option on tv to PCM. I did and DTS 7.1 played fine on player through audio system, but Im downscaling sound a lot, right? What is this PCM thing and why when I change PCM option it plays through audio speakers again? i never had to do this before.
It always played fine through audio system. Didnt even think that was issue bc when I played a new 3D Blu I bought, the 7.1 through audio didnt work, but other Dolby Digital descriptive 2.0 track on same disc, played fine as did French whatever. So thought Blu had bad sound encode is all and was going try to get replaced.
Going to be annoying if all DTS wont play and keep switching to I think worse audio with PCM which I know compressed is in there. probably wrong though.
thx in advance.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off