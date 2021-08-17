pioneer vsx-823 4k on a recent 4k Oled TV. Time to upgrade?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
pioneer vsx-823 4k on a recent 4k Oled TV. Time to upgrade?
I'm getting a new 4K tv today (Sony A8H OLED) The receiver i have is the Pioneer vsx-823 from 2013. I know it does 4k pass through but being such a new model I'm starting to worry it won't be able to handle new 4k content as I'm also getting PS5.
The receiver is working fine but now am just making sure it can handle my new hardware. I was thinking a temp solution would be just use Optical Digital audio out?
The receiver is working fine but now am just making sure it can handle my new hardware. I was thinking a temp solution would be just use Optical Digital audio out?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off