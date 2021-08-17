pioneer vsx-823 4k on a recent 4k Oled TV. Time to upgrade?

I'm getting a new 4K tv today (Sony A8H OLED) The receiver i have is the Pioneer vsx-823 from 2013. I know it does 4k pass through but being such a new model I'm starting to worry it won't be able to handle new 4k content as I'm also getting PS5.



The receiver is working fine but now am just making sure it can handle my new hardware. I was thinking a temp solution would be just use Optical Digital audio out?



