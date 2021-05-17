Re: Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)

Have you turned off and unplugged the TV and left it unplugged for at least a minute?

Have you left the TV on and unplugged it for at least a minute?

Did you do the TV reset with the weird combination of keypresses on the remote?

Have you checked to see if TV Brightness is set to anything above Normal and turned it down to that?





Good luck!