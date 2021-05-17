Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)
Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)
I've tried just about everything that was mentioned on the internet.
Turned TV off for 30 seconds/60 seconds and messed with the remote control.
Any ideas what's causing the problem.
Re: Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)
Have you turned off and unplugged the TV and left it unplugged for at least a minute?
Have you left the TV on and unplugged it for at least a minute?
Did you do the TV reset with the weird combination of keypresses on the remote?
Have you checked to see if TV Brightness is set to anything above Normal and turned it down to that?
Good luck!
Re: Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)
I turned the brightness from normal to dark and it seems to be working properly again.
Thanks
I don't like watching dvd-r's on other tv's besides the TCL Roku Tv because I can stretch or zoom the picture.
Re: Roku TCL 55 inch TV (blinking screen)
Check for the latest firmware update(s).
