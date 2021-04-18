DVD Talk Forum

Out of sync audio in movies.

Out of sync audio in movies.

   
04-18-21, 05:40 AM
Out of sync audio in movies.
Using my receiver / 5.1 surround sound set up. Is there anything that you can do when you put on a movie disc and the audio doesn't match up with the actors mouths? I have a lot of movies like this. I try my best to get through them. But it is kind of annoying. (Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. But it does concern movies.)
04-18-21, 08:06 AM
Re: Out of sync audio in movies.
(Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. But it does concern movies.)
Since it happens on many movies, it sound like your gear and not a specific movie. This issue would probably be better asked in Home theater.
04-18-21, 10:04 AM
Re: Out of sync audio in movies.
There should be an audio sync or audio delay option in your receiver's settings. Here's some advice/tips:
https://www.lifewire.com/audio-video...heater-1846820
