Sony UBP-X800 Stretching DVD video

This is specific to CSI:Crime Scene Investigation DVDs



For some odd reason, the DVD (at least season 1, disc 1), overrides the player and stretches the picture instead of it's correct letterbox presentation.



The fix seems to be to just hit the blue "HOME" button on the remote, then just restart the DVD from the home screen.



It will remember until the Sony UBP-X800 is turned off, then on again. At that point, the player will stretch the image until you hit the HOME button and then restart the DVD to play again.



There may be at least one other way to get the picture to letterbox without going to the home page, but I couldn't seem to re-enact what I did on the remote to do that. But I did manage to figure out the HOME button trick. When it first started, I just hit random buttons on the remote to try and fix the issue, so it took a while to deduce at least one way to fix the issue.