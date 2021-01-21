QLED and speaker placement
I am out of touch, so I thought I would toss this question out there:
I am about to replace my wall-mounted 50" plasma from 2007 (!) with a 65" QLED set.
I currently have a pair of wall-mounted speakers that I don't want to move, and the new set would be very close (a couple of inches maybe on either side)
Any concerns of speaker magnets and image distortion issues? I know that was an issue on tube sets a thousand years ago, and my plasma is not close enough to the speakers that I had need to even think about it. I assume tech has changed, but I need to be talked off the ledge before I pull the trigger on the new set.
thanks
