QLED and speaker placement

I am about to replace my wall-mounted 50" plasma from 2007 (!) with a 65" QLED set.

I currently have a pair of wall-mounted speakers that I don't want to move, and the new set would be very close (a couple of inches maybe on either side)



Any concerns of speaker magnets and image distortion issues? I know that was an issue on tube sets a thousand years ago, and my plasma is not close enough to the speakers that I had need to even think about it. I assume tech has changed, but I need to be talked off the ledge before I pull the trigger on the new set.



thanks