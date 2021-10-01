Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2021
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?
So i want a nice soundbar to my BenQ HT2050A 1080P Home Theater Projector and i picked Samsung Soundbar HW-Q900T/XE. But now i wonder how to install it in the best way possible, i dont think this projector has any bluetooth, so i need cables, HDMI i guess, but do i also need a AV receiver like the Sony STR-DH590 Five-Channel AV Receiver?. I will use a Blu-ray player Panasonic DMP-BDT181EG and a laptop to my BenQ projector.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off