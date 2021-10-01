Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?

So i want a nice soundbar to my BenQ HT2050A 1080P Home Theater Projector and i picked Samsung Soundbar HW-Q900T/XE. But now i wonder how to install it in the best way possible, i dont think this projector has any bluetooth, so i need cables, HDMI i guess, but do i also need a AV receiver like the Sony STR-DH590 Five-Channel AV Receiver?. I will use a Blu-ray player Panasonic DMP-BDT181EG and a laptop to my BenQ projector.



