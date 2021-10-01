DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?

   
Old 01-10-21, 04:45 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2021
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Do i need a AV Receiver to my BenQ HT2050A projector and soundbar setup?
So i want a nice soundbar to my BenQ HT2050A 1080P Home Theater Projector and i picked Samsung Soundbar HW-Q900T/XE. But now i wonder how to install it in the best way possible, i dont think this projector has any bluetooth, so i need cables, HDMI i guess, but do i also need a AV receiver like the Sony STR-DH590 Five-Channel AV Receiver?. I will use a Blu-ray player Panasonic DMP-BDT181EG and a laptop to my BenQ projector.

BenkieDNA is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.