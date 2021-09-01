Home Theater System/Receiver Recommendation
So my Onkyo HT-R290 receiver seems to be dying a slow death. It doesn't have sound anymore and from what I researched, it's a common issue with the Onkyo receivers from the last decade in which the HDMI chip on the board goes bad. I had the receiver for over 10 years and it worked great till this past week. My questions are:
1- Can I buy a new receiver and use the speakers from the Onkyo system?
2- Should I just buy a new home theater system?
3- Any recommendations of which receiver I should get?
