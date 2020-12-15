Simple question about a DVD player output
Simple question about a DVD player output
I have a Sanyo DVD player for which the only output is HDMA. I am trying to interface this with an older flat screen TV with RCA-only inputs. This TV is currently connected to a Set Top Box and its (RCA) audio cables feed into a receiver.
With this situation, I purchased the adapter shown below. Unfortunately, no instructions or documentation of any kind were included from this made-in-Chine adapter. My presumption was that the Red & White leads were audio (Right & Left, resp.) and he Yellow lead was for video.
If all 3 leads are video, how on earth can I tap the output for audio to send to the receiver?
Is anyone familiar with this adapter ??
Yellow is the video, while red and white are analog audio. If you are going to a receiver with both the audio and video, you're done. If you are sending the video to a tv and the audio to a receiver, then you may need a couple of RCA barrel connectors and another audio cable to reach.
Thanks for confirming my suspicion about this adapter TommyP. The TV and receiver are clustered fairly close together so no extensions will be necessary.
I will do the hookup as we've said and post back.
