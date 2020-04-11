TV died. Please help me choose my next one!

Our TV died last night (yeah, on election night, crazily enough) and its time to upgrade. I had actually looked into this 2/3 months ago since our tv is over a decade old and I want a newer, bigger, and better one to pair with a Playstation 5 whenever supply/demand levels off enough to get my hands on one. At the time I decided on this LG:At the time, I chose LG over Samsung because Samsung was getting some heat over extremely intrusive forced ads on the TVs home screen. But now I wonder if they have since backed off due to the bad press. I cant really find anything with a google search.Assuming the ad situation has improved, or is at least no worse than what LG does, weve also looked at this one:I plan to order one of these asap and schedule a store pickup for tomorrow. Does anyone have either of these and can share any pros and/or cons of them? And does anyone know the status with ad intrusiveness on smart TVs right now?