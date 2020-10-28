What is the current lifespan of your TV?
What is the current lifespan of your TV?
I have a 47 inch Samsung 4K smart TV that's going on 4 years now. I bought it in November of 2016 and it's still working.
What about the rest of you?
I have a Panasonic Plasma 50" that I bought in 2009, still going strong, just moved it to another room when I went 4K.
I upgraded from an old plasma with some burn-in to a LG OLED this past holiday during after Christmas sales. I'm hoping to get 10 years out of it.
Oldest I have is a Sharp 52" 1080p - from 2008. Cost nearly $3K and has survived a direct lightning strike to our house and another power surge a couple of years after.
Other 3 TV's currently in use are between 2-5 years old at this time.
My first non-crt tv screen from the mid-2000s, died about two years ago. It appears the power supply went kaput. Haven't replaced it yet.
My second non-crt tv screen from around 2010, is still my main tv. (A samsung 55"). Once this screen goes dead, it will be replaced immediately.
My 50 inch from 09 and 60 inch from 13 Panasonic plasmas are still going strong. Some burn in on the 60 inch.
My current main tv is a Sony 900h. It’s about two weeks old.
Brought a 46" Samsung 1080p back in te day with 5 year warranty. BB came out & replaced a couple of capacitors 4.5 yrs later. Gave it to my
brother & snl & it lasted 5 years more. Next was 50" Panny plasma & only lasted 2.5 yrs.Current TV is the Samsung UN58J5190AFXZA. The
5 year warranty will end 01/2021.
Brought my Mom a 50" Sharp after the 42" 720p Panny plasma kicked the bucket. Also a few years ago brought a TCL 49S405 for downstairs.
The picture quality in 1080p or 4K looks the same. But for under $200 what the heck.
My main TV is a 46" Samsung 1080p LCD that I bought in 2010. I paid about $1350 for it at the time. It is still working fine, but too keep it working find I had to replaces a couple of capacitors a couple of years ago. It only cost me $40 to fix it, and that included buying soldering equipment. I was pretty pleased with myself that I was able to do it considering that I had never soldered anything before.
I'm probably going to replace it with a 4K unit very soon though (as soon as I get a PS5, most likely), and move the old unit to the basement (and the basement TV to my daughter's room).
