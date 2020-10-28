Re: What is the current lifespan of your TV?

My main TV is a 46" Samsung 1080p LCD that I bought in 2010. I paid about $1350 for it at the time. It is still working fine, but too keep it working find I had to replaces a couple of capacitors a couple of years ago. It only cost me $40 to fix it, and that included buying soldering equipment. I was pretty pleased with myself that I was able to do it considering that I had never soldered anything before.



I'm probably going to replace it with a 4K unit very soon though (as soon as I get a PS5, most likely), and move the old unit to the basement (and the basement TV to my daughter's room).