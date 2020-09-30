DVD Talk Forum

OPPO to start making TVs!
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tv/news/opp...5-inch-2303121

Never expected this after they pulled out of the disc player market. Details are very sketchy- not even clear what countries these will be sold in. My hope of course is for 3D support, but the largest size announced is 65 inches which is 10 inches smaller than what I have and I won't settle for less than that. Their disc players were made for enthusiasts (they could still play DVD-Audio and SACD even after the mainstream declared those "dead") but who knows if the people responsible for those are even with the company anymore. Anyways, just wanted to put this news out here.
Re: OPPO to start making TVs!
It's my understanding that everyone behind Oppo Digital (maker of DVD and BD players) has been let go and already moved on with their careers. I've also heard Oppo in China may be getting into electric cars.
Re: OPPO to start making TVs!
Without any technical details, my knee-jerk reaction to this would be Oppo's head company just slapping the "brand name" onto some "made in china" generic junk tvs.

Basically exploiting the goodwill of the Oppo name from the dvd/bluray market, and cynically "extending" it to the television screen market to unsuspecting customers who don't know any better.
