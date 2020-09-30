OPPO to start making TVs!

Never expected this after they pulled out of the disc player market. Details are very sketchy- not even clear what countries these will be sold in. My hope of course is for 3D support, but the largest size announced is 65 inches which is 10 inches smaller than what I have and I won't settle for less than that. Their disc players were made for enthusiasts (they could still play DVD-Audio and SACD even after the mainstream declared those "dead") but who knows if the people responsible for those are even with the company anymore. Anyways, just wanted to put this news out here.