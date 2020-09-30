OPPO to start making TVs!
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,951
Received 38 Likes on 36 Posts
OPPO to start making TVs!
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tv/news/opp...5-inch-2303121
Never expected this after they pulled out of the disc player market. Details are very sketchy- not even clear what countries these will be sold in. My hope of course is for 3D support, but the largest size announced is 65 inches which is 10 inches smaller than what I have and I won't settle for less than that. Their disc players were made for enthusiasts (they could still play DVD-Audio and SACD even after the mainstream declared those "dead") but who knows if the people responsible for those are even with the company anymore. Anyways, just wanted to put this news out here.
Never expected this after they pulled out of the disc player market. Details are very sketchy- not even clear what countries these will be sold in. My hope of course is for 3D support, but the largest size announced is 65 inches which is 10 inches smaller than what I have and I won't settle for less than that. Their disc players were made for enthusiasts (they could still play DVD-Audio and SACD even after the mainstream declared those "dead") but who knows if the people responsible for those are even with the company anymore. Anyways, just wanted to put this news out here.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 23,404
Received 102 Likes on 92 Posts
Re: OPPO to start making TVs!
It's my understanding that everyone behind Oppo Digital (maker of DVD and BD players) has been let go and already moved on with their careers. I've also heard Oppo in China may be getting into electric cars.
#3
Re: OPPO to start making TVs!
Without any technical details, my knee-jerk reaction to this would be Oppo's head company just slapping the "brand name" onto some "made in china" generic junk tvs.
Basically exploiting the goodwill of the Oppo name from the dvd/bluray market, and cynically "extending" it to the television screen market to unsuspecting customers who don't know any better.
Basically exploiting the goodwill of the Oppo name from the dvd/bluray market, and cynically "extending" it to the television screen market to unsuspecting customers who don't know any better.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off