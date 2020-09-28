Surround Sound Headphones
Surround Sound Headphones
I'm looking at moving into a Townhouse, so a booming Surround Sound Theater is out of the question. Does anyone know anything about the Surround Sound Headphone Technology for watching movies? Is it anywhere close to the theater experience? Now I'm not expecting it to 100% replicate a surround sound in someone's basement, but could I enjoy a movie like Star Wars or Lord of the Rings with Surround Sound Blue Tooth Headphones?
I honestly don't think it will be the same, but I'm interested if anyone (who lives in a Condo or Townhouse) has this technology and still enjoys their movie experience of great sound without disturbing your next door neighbor?
