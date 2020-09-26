Ideas for RV mobile home theater?

So home theater might not be the best term for this, but Im brainstorming entertainment options for a 20 travel trailer Im picking up in a few weeks. The plan is to travel the country next year so Ill pretty much be living out of this thing. Theyre definitely catered more towards the older/non tech crowd as they all come with crappy little 24 TVs, so Im definitely looking to upgrade. Ill also be working remotely out of here.



Theres several challenges Ive identified so far. Space/weight is one as this is a pretty small living space. Data limits/internet is another. WiFi will be rare, but most of the places Ill be I should have decent cell reception, but that comes with data caps. Electrical usage is the other big challenge. The trailer will have a 30 amp circuit which shouldnt be an issue when Im using shore power. The challenge will come when I dont have access to power and will be relying on a generator or solar/battery setup. Im looking at a 2200w generator, but will probably be running the AC most of the time which utilizes a large majority of the wattage (I havent done any calcs yet on electrical appliances to see how much wattage Ill be using).



So heres what Ive thought of so far.



I purchased a Netgear SIM modem that has an Ethernet out port on it. Ill be adding a router and running a few Cat 6 lines to hard connect whatever I can that will be using internet. Ill probably end up buying SIM cards and a monthly plan for each major carrier just to get more data usage and the ability to use whichever service is the strongest. I still have to be careful about conserving data and have no plans to stream or download any video using cell internet. The internet will primarily be for light web surfing and work.



I have a 100tb media server at home with all my media files on it. This is too heavy and draws too much power for me to bring with me (plus I doubt driving over crappy park system roads will be good for HDD longevity). I plan to buy 2-3 14TB ext HDDs and load up a ton of content on each. I think this will give me a good variety of entertainment and with Plex Ill have the ability to download from my home server when Im in an area with good WiFi (which wont be often).



The TV in these things are small and crappy. I cant bear the thought of watching Lawrence of Arabia on something like that. My thought is to install a combination of projector, screen, sound bar and surround speakers to get the best possible entertainment system for such a small space. 4K projectors are pretty affordable and dont weigh a ton. I might have to rear project this depending on the setup. For the screen, I was going to buy some fabric (either blackout or similar), sew in some black velvet for the borders, use a heavy metal rod for the bottom, and a lightweight wood dow for the top. Then mount some shelf brackets to hang the screen from when in use, and roll it up when its not. For the source, I love my Nvidia shield which will be connected to my networked hard drives. For audio, a receiver would be too cumbersome and I dont want to run speaker wire all over the place. I was going to use a Bose Soundbar 700 mounted to the ceiling with surrounds and bass module. By using the Bluetooth from either the projector or the shield, Id be able to connect these by only running power.



So thats kind of where Im at right now. Not looking for anything thats going to win awards, but just give me relatively decent entertainment while on the road. I know theres some creative people on here, so anyone else have any ideas I should consider?