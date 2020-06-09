3D signal indicator no longer displays when playing 3D movie?
So this is a minor thing and not sure anyone can help. I searched Sony forums and online and stuff, but last option here.
So I have this Sony Bravia 3D tv (Sony KDL50W800C). I have the 3D signal indicator set to on, so that when a 3D signal is detected it should say "3D signal has been detected". All of a sudden, when i have a 3D movie going on it won't display. I have turned the indicator on and off several times and reset tv.
Again, it is not a huge deal, but it just stopped all of a sudden and was wondering if someone had an idea of something else i can try to get this to show when 3D signal detected.
Thanks in advance.
