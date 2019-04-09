DVD Talk Forum

2019 4K Toshiba Fire TV problems galore?

DVD & Home Theater Gear

2019 4K Toshiba Fire TV problems galore?

   
Old 05-15-20, 04:42 AM
Join Date: Jul 2001
2019 4K Toshiba Fire TV problems galore?
It keeps losing the wifi feed.

Its last year's model and is 42 in.

Hopefully the model number won't be necessary because I have poor eyesight .

The router is about 20 feet away.

I have a similar sized Samsung TV more than 50 feet away and has no trouble receiving wifi feed.

Thinking about getting another Samsung TV (as a replacement) and just add an Amazon Fire TV device.

If the above Toshiba TV has memory problems what's the best way to delete useless apps to free up space?
