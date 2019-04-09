2019 4K Toshiba Fire TV problems galore?
It keeps losing the wifi feed.
Its last year's model and is 42 in.
Hopefully the model number won't be necessary because I have poor eyesight .
The router is about 20 feet away.
I have a similar sized Samsung TV more than 50 feet away and has no trouble receiving wifi feed.
Thinking about getting another Samsung TV (as a replacement) and just add an Amazon Fire TV device.
If the above Toshiba TV has memory problems what's the best way to delete useless apps to free up space?
