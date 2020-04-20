Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
Okay, a little background so you know where I am coming from here : I am in the process of expanding my office. We are going from one Waiting Room to two (Sick & Well sides). So I would like to run the signal from one Roku to both screens. I know I could just buy two Rokus, but I would prefer having one signal go to both so my staff isn't having to change the streaming program twice as often, and more importantly - so the sound of two different programs aren't playing over each other.
Looking online, I see that there are plenty of switches, but I need the single stream going to both TVs simultaneously. It looks like there is HDCP copy protection to keep that from happening. Does anyone know if there is a work-around? I need to have it decided by tomorrow morning. If it IS possible to send one signal to two TVs, I will have the TVs mounted back-to-back. If not I will have to spread them apart so the different sounds don't distract too much.
Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
I thought that was the definition of an HDMI splitter (not switch)? Something like this: https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=15252
Here is probably the same thing from Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/bytecc-hmsp10...-665-_-Product
I suspect Amazon has the same/similar but they tend to mix splitters with switched making finding stuff more difficult for me to locate.
Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
I have no experience with them or how reliable they are, but what you are looking for is a device called an HDMI Doubler. The studios and entertainment providers really don't like users splitting protected content. You may only be able to "double" unprotected content.
Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
Okay, maybe so. I just found this CNET article which indicates it is possible without HDCP issues - usually
In theory you shouldn't have copy protection issues… in theory. You should be able to send any content you want through a splitter to multiple TVs. That's not a guarantee you'll be without issues, though. HDCP "handshakes" are black magic that sometimes can only be resolved by dancing around an HDMI logo painted on your floor in unicorn tears. This is especially true of older displays and sources. Make sure before you buy it that it passes HDCP. They'll usually say in the product description.
Doing the splitsIf you have one source, and want to send that source's signal to multiple TVs, you need an HDMI splitter. Maybe that TV is in a different room, or maybe in the same room you have a TV to watch during the day and a projector to watch at night. A splitter will duplicate a signal and send it out through multiple HDMI cables. Some splitters are also switches, with multiple "ins" and multiple "outs." We'll talk about those in the next section.
Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
I have no experience with them or how reliable they are, but what you are looking for is a device called an HDMI Doubler. The studios and entertainment providers really don't like users splitting protected content. You may only be able to "double" unprotected content.
https://www.amazon.com/Splitter-NEWP.../dp/B07R12L1RS
Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs
https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_...RoCRcsQAvD_BwE
In my limited experience, the main thing is to make sure it's HDCP 2.2 compliant, not dissimilar to that CNET article.
The pigtail ones are a little better because they're generally self-powered. The bigger ones (1 x 4, 1 x 8) tend to need external power sources (if your Roku doesn't output enough power via HDMI, they do include a usb power port as well).
AFAIK, there are no HDMI doublers, only Switches and Splitters. I only know of doublers for current/voltage.
