Re: Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs

Okay, maybe so. I just found this CNET article which indicates it is possible without HDCP issues - usuallyIf you have one source, and want to send that source's signal to multiple TVs, you need an HDMI splitter. Maybe that TV is in a different room, or maybe in the same room you have a TV to watch during the day and a projector to watch at night. A splitter will duplicate a signal and send it out through multiple HDMI cables. Some splitters are also switches, with multiple "ins" and multiple "outs." We'll talk about those in the next section.A 1x8 splitter: One source to eight TVs or projectors.If you want two displays going at the same time, keep in mind the maximum resolution for all is whatever theresolution display is. So if you have a 4K source, a 4K TV and a 1080p TV, the 4K source will only send 1080p. The splitter won't convert the signal to 1080p just for that TV.In theory you shouldn't have copy protection issues… in theory. You should be able to send any content you want through a splitter to multiple TVs. That's not a guarantee you'll be without issues, though. HDCP handshakes " are black magic that sometimes can only be resolved by dancing around an HDMI logo painted on your floor in unicorn tears. This is especially true of older displays and sources. Make sure before you buy it that it passes HDCP. They'll usually say in the product description.A 1x4 splitter.Though there are some unpowered splitters on the market, you're probably better off getting a powered one. They're only slightly more money, and there's a better chance your setup will work without dropouts or connectivity issues.