Question About Splitting a 4K HDMI Signal to Two TVs

Okay, a little background so you know where I am coming from here : I am in the process of expanding my office. We are going from one Waiting Room to two (Sick & Well sides). So I would like to run the signal from one Roku to both screens. I know I could just buy two Rokus, but I would prefer having one signal go to both so my staff isn't having to change the streaming program twice as often, and more importantly - so the sound of two different programs aren't playing over each other.



Looking online, I see that there are plenty of switches, but I need the single stream going to both TVs simultaneously. It looks like there is HDCP copy protection to keep that from happening. Does anyone know if there is a work-around? I need to have it decided by tomorrow morning. If it IS possible to send one signal to two TVs, I will have the TVs mounted back-to-back. If not I will have to spread them apart so the different sounds don't distract too much.



Thanks everyone.