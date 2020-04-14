DVD Talk Forum

Sony Remote Turning On Two Sony Devices (Simutaneously)

   
Old 04-14-20, 09:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Northern California
Posts: 16,668
Received 17 Likes on 16 Posts
Sony Remote Turning On Two Sony Devices (Simutaneously)
This probably has to do with how the manufacturers design the IRs on the remotes but I have a Sony 4K Player & Sony 4K Blu-Ray player.

Using one remote turns both on and using any setup buttons mirror functions in the other player.

Is there any way to stop this or is this something I have to just deal with?
