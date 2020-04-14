Sony Remote Turning On Two Sony Devices (Simutaneously)
Sony Remote Turning On Two Sony Devices (Simutaneously)
This probably has to do with how the manufacturers design the IRs on the remotes but I have a Sony 4K Player & Sony 4K Blu-Ray player.
Using one remote turns both on and using any setup buttons mirror functions in the other player.
Is there any way to stop this or is this something I have to just deal with?
