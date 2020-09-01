Is this a good time to buy a receiver?

Speaking of receivers... I've held off getting a larger 4k TV for my living room until the new standards are solidified (so sometime this year or next). But my receiver doesn't do HDR pass through or any of that, so I have to replace it. Is this a good time to buy, or are there going to be compatibility issues with HDMI 2.1 and should I just wait until that's commonplace?