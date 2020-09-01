Is this a good time to buy a receiver?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 28,034
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Is this a good time to buy a receiver?
Speaking of receivers... I've held off getting a larger 4k TV for my living room until the new standards are solidified (so sometime this year or next). But my receiver doesn't do HDR pass through or any of that, so I have to replace it. Is this a good time to buy, or are there going to be compatibility issues with HDMI 2.1 and should I just wait until that's commonplace?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off