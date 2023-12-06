D-Theater Movies For Sale (Mint Condition)
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2023
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
D-Theater Movies For Sale (Mint Condition)
I have seven mint condition 'D-Theater' movies for sale:
BACKDRAFT $15
THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW $15
THE HAUNTING (1999) $15
ICE AGE $15
THE MUMMY $15
THE MUMMY RETURNS $15
SPEED $15
These professionally manufactured 'D-Theater' tapes are in mint condition and can only be played back over a D-Theater/D-VHS device.
I only accept PayPal for payment.
Each title costs $15 + shipping or $90 + shipping for all seven titles.
I will combine shipping on multiple titles.
BACKDRAFT $15
THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW $15
THE HAUNTING (1999) $15
ICE AGE $15
THE MUMMY $15
THE MUMMY RETURNS $15
SPEED $15
These professionally manufactured 'D-Theater' tapes are in mint condition and can only be played back over a D-Theater/D-VHS device.
I only accept PayPal for payment.
Each title costs $15 + shipping or $90 + shipping for all seven titles.
I will combine shipping on multiple titles.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off