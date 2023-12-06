DVD Talk Forum

06-12-23
D-Theater Movies For Sale (Mint Condition)
I have seven mint condition 'D-Theater' movies for sale:
BACKDRAFT $15
THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW $15
THE HAUNTING (1999) $15
ICE AGE $15
THE MUMMY $15
THE MUMMY RETURNS $15
SPEED $15

These professionally manufactured 'D-Theater' tapes are in mint condition and can only be played back over a D-Theater/D-VHS device.

I only accept PayPal for payment.
Each title costs $15 + shipping or $90 + shipping for all seven titles.
I will combine shipping on multiple titles.

