New here and to trading, but have feedback

Hello DVDTalk world. RJ here. I have way too many movies for my shelves and would like to downsize my collection through trades. I did the eBay selling thing and now they’ve changed so many things and are taking a large portion of the proceeds.



I have thousands upon thousands of feedback there if you need to see that. Can verify through there I’m real as well and that it’s really me.



Nonetheless, I have the following titles - all adult owned from a non-smoking house and a non-child handled home - for trade. Assume no digitals.



Big Little Lies - both seasons individually on Blu-Ray

Breaking Bad - all six seasons individually on Blu-Ray

Dexter: The Final Season Target Exclusive Blu-Ray Digibook

Magic City - both seasons individually with slips on Blu-Ray

Entourage - seasons 1-6 on DVD and the movie with slip on Blu-Ray

Atomic Blonde on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

Baywatch on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

BlackKklansman on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

Logan (4 disc) on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray with slipcover

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

Red Sparrow on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

Stuber on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray with slipcover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray

Rear Window on Blu-Ray



In return, I’m looking for westerns on dvd or Blu-Ray in mint condition. Baseball movies (Mr. Baseball, The Scout, Eight Men Out, Pastime, Soul of the Game) on Blu-Ray and DVD in mint condition. I will look at lists and listen to all offers.



PREFER TO TRADE ONLY AT THE MOMENT.



