Target DVD Prices (December 19th - 25th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (December 19th - 25th, 2021)
No Time To Die
* Exclusive packaging and photo book; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99
- - -
No Time To Die $19.99
Many Saints Newark $17.99
- - -
various titles "starting at $15", no prices shown
- - -
"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
Sorry. I've been sick. Haven't done much of anything... not as if I missed stuff. One of the weakest weeks this years. And no listing for "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness".
