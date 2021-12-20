Target DVD Prices (December 19th - 25th, 2021)

No Time To Die

* Exclusive packaging and photo book; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99



- - -



No Time To Die $19.99



Many Saints Newark $17.99





- - -



various titles "starting at $15", no prices shown



- - -



"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)







Sorry. I've been sick. Haven't done much of anything... not as if I missed stuff. One of the weakest weeks this years. And no listing for "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness".