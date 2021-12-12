Target DVD Prices (December 12th - 18th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,863
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 19 Posts
Target DVD Prices (December 12th - 18th, 2021)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
* Exclusive packaging and collectible cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Venom: Let There Be Carnage $19.99
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines $22.99
The Last Duel $19.99
- - -
Star Wars: A New Hope $10.00
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back $10.00
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi $10.00
- - -
...up to 30% off movies, TV and film collections for both formats; titles shown, but no prices
- - -
"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
There you go. Indeed.
* Exclusive packaging and collectible cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Venom: Let There Be Carnage $19.99
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines $22.99
The Last Duel $19.99
- - -
Star Wars: A New Hope $10.00
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back $10.00
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi $10.00
- - -
...up to 30% off movies, TV and film collections for both formats; titles shown, but no prices
- - -
"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
There you go. Indeed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off