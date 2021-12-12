Target DVD Prices (December 12th - 18th, 2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage* Exclusive packaging and collectible cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99- - -Venom: Let There Be Carnage $19.99The Mitchells Vs. The Machines $22.99The Last Duel $19.99- - -Star Wars: A New Hope $10.00Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back $10.00Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi $10.00- - -...up to 30% off movies, TV and film collections for both formats; titles shown, but no prices- - -"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)- - -GamesThere you go. Indeed.