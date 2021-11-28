DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (November 28th - December 6th, 2021)

Target DVD Prices (November 28th - December 6th, 2021)

   
Target DVD Prices (November 28th - December 6th, 2021)
Shang-Chi
* Exclusive packaging with lithograph cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Shang-Chi $19.99

Malignant $19.99

Saint Maud $9.99

- - -

40% off holiday movies and music; items shown, but no prices

- - -

The Godfather: 3 Movies Collection $9.00 (bare bones)

- - -

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $24.99

- - -

available 12/3

"Green Day - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $22.99
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version) exclusive vinyl $49.99 (available now)
"J Balvin - Jose" with exclusive poster $24.99 (available now)
"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)



No games this week.
