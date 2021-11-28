Target DVD Prices (November 28th - December 6th, 2021)

Shang-Chi

* Exclusive packaging with lithograph cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Shang-Chi $19.99



Malignant $19.99



Saint Maud $9.99



- - -



40% off holiday movies and music; items shown, but no prices



- - -



The Godfather: 3 Movies Collection $9.00 (bare bones)



- - -



Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $24.99



- - -



available 12/3



"Green Day - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $22.99

"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version) exclusive vinyl $49.99 (available now)

"J Balvin - Jose" with exclusive poster $24.99 (available now)

"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)







No games this week.