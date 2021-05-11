Boris Karloff: Mr Wong Complete VCI Sale
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,684
Received 46 Likes on 36 Posts
Boris Karloff: Mr Wong Complete VCI Sale
If you're a Karloff fan, this is a must own (I haven't seen the VCI, I have the Roan). On Sale for $7.98.
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...te-collection/
Also, for hard core BK fans, 4 really bad, but somewhat hard to find films:
DANCE OF DEATH (AKA House of Evil), TORTURE ZONE (AKA Fear Chamber), CULT OF THE DEAD (AKA Isle of the Snake People), ALIEN TERROR
$5.99 (for all)
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...ff-collection/
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...te-collection/
Also, for hard core BK fans, 4 really bad, but somewhat hard to find films:
DANCE OF DEATH (AKA House of Evil), TORTURE ZONE (AKA Fear Chamber), CULT OF THE DEAD (AKA Isle of the Snake People), ALIEN TERROR
$5.99 (for all)
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...ff-collection/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off