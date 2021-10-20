Best Buy DVD Prices (October 19th - 21st, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 19th - 21st, 2021)
Old
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $34.99
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD $19.99
Injustice: Gods Among Us
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Old $19.99
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins $22.99
The Night House $14.99
Needle In A Timestack $13.99
No Man Of God $13.99
PJ Masks: Pirates Ahoy! $9.99
Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue Double Pack $14.99
PBS Kids: 20 Snowy Stories $7.99
- - -
Land Girls: The Complete Collection $39.99
Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season $19.99
Same as Target on "Injustice: Gods Among Us" DVD, can't find it.
