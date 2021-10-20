Best Buy DVD Prices (October 19th - 21st, 2021)

Old

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $34.99



Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD $19.99



Injustice: Gods Among Us

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Old $19.99



Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins $22.99



The Night House $14.99



Needle In A Timestack $13.99



No Man Of God $13.99



PJ Masks: Pirates Ahoy! $9.99



Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue Double Pack $14.99



PBS Kids: 20 Snowy Stories $7.99



- - -



Land Girls: The Complete Collection $39.99

Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season $19.99







Same as Target on "Injustice: Gods Among Us" DVD, can't find it.