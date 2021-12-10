DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (October 12th - 14th, 2021)

   
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 12th - 14th, 2021)
Inglourious Basterds
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $25.99

Free Guy
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Free Guy $19.99

The Green Knight $22.99

The Titans That Built America $13.99

The Single Man $9.99

Wild Bill (BBC) $22.99

Survive The Game $13.99

I Know What You Did: 3 Movie Collection $9.99

In The Earth $9.99

Crime Story $13.99

The Haunting Of Bly Manor $29.99

Halloween II (Rob Zombie; re-release) $9.99

The Colony $13.99

- - -

Black Lightning: Season 4 $27.99
The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season $29.99
McDonald & Dodds: Season 1 $17.99
Hawthorne: The Complete Series $22.99



There you go - a much better selection offered... on paper at least.
