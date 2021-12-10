Best Buy DVD Prices (October 12th - 14th, 2021)

Inglourious Basterds

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $25.99



Free Guy

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Free Guy $19.99



The Green Knight $22.99



The Titans That Built America $13.99



The Single Man $9.99



Wild Bill (BBC) $22.99



Survive The Game $13.99



I Know What You Did: 3 Movie Collection $9.99



In The Earth $9.99



Crime Story $13.99



The Haunting Of Bly Manor $29.99



Halloween II (Rob Zombie; re-release) $9.99



The Colony $13.99



- - -



Black Lightning: Season 4 $27.99

The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season $29.99

McDonald & Dodds: Season 1 $17.99

Hawthorne: The Complete Series $22.99







There you go - a much better selection offered... on paper at least.