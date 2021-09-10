Target DVD Prices (October 10th - 16th, 2021)

Free Guy

* Exclusive lithogram; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Free Guy $ price on Sunday morning



The Green Knight $ price on Sunday morning



Escape Room/Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Double Feature $22.99



buy two get one free on DVDs, BDs and books



available 10/15



"The Beatles - Let It Be" exclusive t-shirt with vinyl $37.99







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





I'm passing, saving up for Black Friday.