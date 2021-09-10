Target DVD Prices (October 10th - 16th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,812
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Target DVD Prices (October 10th - 16th, 2021)
Free Guy
* Exclusive lithogram; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Free Guy $ price on Sunday morning
The Green Knight $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Escape Room/Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Double Feature $22.99
- - -
buy two get one free on DVDs, BDs and books
- - -
available 10/15
"The Beatles - Let It Be" exclusive t-shirt with vinyl $37.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I'm passing, saving up for Black Friday.
* Exclusive lithogram; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Free Guy $ price on Sunday morning
The Green Knight $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Escape Room/Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Double Feature $22.99
- - -
buy two get one free on DVDs, BDs and books
- - -
available 10/15
"The Beatles - Let It Be" exclusive t-shirt with vinyl $37.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I'm passing, saving up for Black Friday.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off