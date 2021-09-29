Best Buy DVD Prices (September 28th - 30th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,808
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 28th - 30th, 2021)
3 From Hell
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
Darling In The Franxx: Season 1
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $38.99
- - -
The Forever Purge $19.99
Blithe Spirits $13.99
Twist $9.99
Not much offerings this week.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
Darling In The Franxx: Season 1
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $38.99
- - -
The Forever Purge $19.99
Blithe Spirits $13.99
Twist $9.99
Not much offerings this week.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off