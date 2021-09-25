Target DVD Prices (September 26th - October 2nd, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,803
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Target DVD Prices (September 26th - October 2nd, 2021)
The Forever Purge $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
available 10/1
"Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale" exclusive album cover and 2 bonus tracks - vinyl $24.99
"Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale" exclusive album cover and 2 bonus tracks - CD $13.99
"Kacey Musgraves - Star Crossed" exclusive vinyl and poster $26.99 (available now)
"Kacey Musgraves - Star Crossed" exclusive poster - CD $12.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not much offered this week.
- - -
available 10/1
"Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale" exclusive album cover and 2 bonus tracks - vinyl $24.99
"Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale" exclusive album cover and 2 bonus tracks - CD $13.99
"Kacey Musgraves - Star Crossed" exclusive vinyl and poster $26.99 (available now)
"Kacey Musgraves - Star Crossed" exclusive poster - CD $12.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not much offered this week.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off