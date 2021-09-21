Best Buy DVD Prices (September 21st - 23rd, 2021)

F9: The Fast Saga

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Cruella

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Unbreakable (2000)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $28.99



A Clockwork Orange

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $33.99



- - -



F9: The Fast Saga $19.99



Cruella $19.99



Boys From County Hell $13.99



The Power $13.99



The Evil Next Door $17.99



Last Call $19.99



- - -



Resident Alen: Season One $29.99

Nancy Drew: Season 2 $34.99

The Blacklist: The Complete Eighth Season $34.99

The Equalizer: Season One (Laitfah) $29.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero - The Complete First Season $43.99

Batwoman: The Complete Second Season $29.99







Better offerings than Target. There you go.