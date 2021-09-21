Best Buy DVD Prices (September 21st - 23rd, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 21st - 23rd, 2021)
F9: The Fast Saga
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Cruella
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Unbreakable (2000)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $28.99
A Clockwork Orange
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $33.99
- - -
F9: The Fast Saga $19.99
Cruella $19.99
Boys From County Hell $13.99
The Power $13.99
The Evil Next Door $17.99
Last Call $19.99
- - -
Resident Alen: Season One $29.99
Nancy Drew: Season 2 $34.99
The Blacklist: The Complete Eighth Season $34.99
The Equalizer: Season One (Laitfah) $29.99
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero - The Complete First Season $43.99
Batwoman: The Complete Second Season $29.99
Better offerings than Target. There you go.
