Best Buy DVD Prices (September 7th - 9th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,798
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 7th - 9th, 2021)
The Thing (1982)
Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $25.99
- - -
Zack Snyder's Justice League $22.99
Escape From Area 51 $11.99
Benny Loves You $7.99
The Return Of Swamp Thing: 30th Anniverary $13.99
Slaxx $13.99
Delusions End $13.99
The Gateway $13.99
- - -
Chicago P.D.: Season Eight $29.99
Seal Team: Season Four $34.99
Young Sheldon: The Fourth Season $19.99
Indeed.
Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $25.99
- - -
Zack Snyder's Justice League $22.99
Escape From Area 51 $11.99
Benny Loves You $7.99
The Return Of Swamp Thing: 30th Anniverary $13.99
Slaxx $13.99
Delusions End $13.99
The Gateway $13.99
- - -
Chicago P.D.: Season Eight $29.99
Seal Team: Season Four $34.99
Young Sheldon: The Fourth Season $19.99
Indeed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off