Best Buy DVD Prices (August 10th - 12th, 2021)

Till Death $13.99 (unless I'm mistaken, the website is showing the DVD version for that price)



Are You Afraid Of The Dark: Curse Of The Shadows $11.99



Queen Bees $17.99



Finding You $18.99



The Misfits (2021) $13.99



200 Cigarettes (re-release) $13.99



Dark Stories $13.99



Day Of The Reaper $13.99



Future Fear $9.99







I see no listing for "The Long Halloween Part Two", but they have a habit of doing that sort of thing - not carrying the DVD. Try looking at Target.