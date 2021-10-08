Best Buy DVD Prices (August 10th - 12th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 10th - 12th, 2021)
Till Death $13.99 (unless I'm mistaken, the website is showing the DVD version for that price)
Are You Afraid Of The Dark: Curse Of The Shadows $11.99
Queen Bees $17.99
Finding You $18.99
The Misfits (2021) $13.99
200 Cigarettes (re-release) $13.99
Dark Stories $13.99
Day Of The Reaper $13.99
Future Fear $9.99
I see no listing for "The Long Halloween Part Two", but they have a habit of doing that sort of thing - not carrying the DVD. Try looking at Target.
