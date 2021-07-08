Target DVD Prices (August 8th - 14th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,784
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Target DVD Prices (August 8th - 14th, 2021)
Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
available 8/13
"Jennifer Hudson - Respect Soundtrack" vinyl exclusive cover art and photo book $25.99
"Barbar Streisand - Release Me 2" exclusive track and vinyl $20.99 (available now)
"Justin Bieber - Justice" exclusive vinyl bonus track $24.99 (available now)
"Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Can't say it they'll show the DVD listing for "Long Halloween Part Two", but should be there.
- - -
available 8/13
"Jennifer Hudson - Respect Soundtrack" vinyl exclusive cover art and photo book $25.99
"Barbar Streisand - Release Me 2" exclusive track and vinyl $20.99 (available now)
"Justin Bieber - Justice" exclusive vinyl bonus track $24.99 (available now)
"Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Can't say it they'll show the DVD listing for "Long Halloween Part Two", but should be there.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off