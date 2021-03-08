Best Buy DVD Prices (August 3rd - 5th, 2021)

Luca

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Luca $19.99



Those Who Wish Me Dead $22.99



Seance $13.99



Final Account $17.99



Righteous Blood $9.99



It Was Always You $9.99



Dead Again $9.99 (cops vs zombies)



The Unthinkable $17.99







There you go.