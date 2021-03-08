Best Buy DVD Prices (August 3rd - 5th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 3rd - 5th, 2021)
Luca
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Luca $19.99
Those Who Wish Me Dead $22.99
Seance $13.99
Final Account $17.99
Righteous Blood $9.99
It Was Always You $9.99
Dead Again $9.99 (cops vs zombies)
The Unthinkable $17.99
There you go.
