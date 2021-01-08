Target DVD Prices (August 1st - 7th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (August 1st - 7th, 2021)
Luca
* Exclusive lithographs; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Those Who Wish Me Dead $19.99
- - -
available 8/06
"Barbar Streisand - Release Me 2" exclusive track and vinyl $20.99
"Billie Elish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99 (available now)
No games this week. Can't find "Luca" for DVD, but it should be there.
