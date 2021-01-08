Target DVD Prices (August 1st - 7th, 2021)

Luca

* Exclusive lithographs; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Those Who Wish Me Dead $19.99



- - -



available 8/06



"Barbar Streisand - Release Me 2" exclusive track and vinyl $20.99



"Billie Elish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99 (available now)







No games this week. Can't find "Luca" for DVD, but it should be there.