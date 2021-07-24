Target DVD Prices (July 25th - 31st, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,777
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Target DVD Prices (July 25th - 31st, 2021)
A Quite Place: Part II $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Despicable Me 2 $4.00
Despicable Me 3 $4.00
Minions $4.00
- - -
available 7/30
"Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99
"Prince - Welcome 2 America" exclusive vinyl $24.99
(other exclusive vinyl also on sale)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "American Gods: Season Three" DVD.
- - -
Despicable Me 2 $4.00
Despicable Me 3 $4.00
Minions $4.00
- - -
available 7/30
"Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99
"Prince - Welcome 2 America" exclusive vinyl $24.99
(other exclusive vinyl also on sale)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "American Gods: Season Three" DVD.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off