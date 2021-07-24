Target DVD Prices (July 25th - 31st, 2021)

A Quite Place: Part II $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



Despicable Me 2 $4.00

Despicable Me 3 $4.00

Minions $4.00



- - -



available 7/30



"Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99

"Prince - Welcome 2 America" exclusive vinyl $24.99

(other exclusive vinyl also on sale)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "American Gods: Season Three" DVD.