Best Buy DVD Prices (July 20th - 22nd, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (July 20th - 22nd, 2021)
Indiana Jones: 4 Movie Collection (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $81.99
- - -
Spiral $22.99
- - -
Hero Elementary: Spark's Crew Pet Rescue $4.99
90s Kid Star Collection $7.99
Happily $7.99
Assault On VA-33 $9.99
The Berstein Bears: The Complete Series $13.99
The Croods: A New Age $14.99
The Secrets We Keep $14.99
- - -
The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season $49.99
Rugrats: The Complete Series $46.99
L.M. Montgomery's Anne Of Green Gables: Three Movie Collection $7.99
The 4400: The Complete Series $25.99
Taxi: The Complete Series $26.99
Star Trek: Picard - Season 1 $27.99
Garfield And Friends: Season 3 $7.99
Twilight Zone: The Complete '80s Series $25.99
Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series $79.99 (repackaged)
Star Trek: Voyager - The Complete Series $79.99 (repackaged)
Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - Season 1 $23.99
JAG: The Complete Series $86.99
Outlander: Season 5 $30.99
Tales From The Darkside: The Complete Series $23.99
Mork and Mindy: The Complete Series $28.99
There you go. Some months back Big Lots! had "The 4400" set for ten bucks. Bought my copy then, haven't watched it yet, blind buy.
