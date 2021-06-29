Best Buy DVD Prices (June 29th - July 1st, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 29th - July 1st, 2021)
Wildcat $9.99
Moby Doc $13.99
Percy Vs. Goliath $13.99
Scare Us $13.99
The 317th Platoon $19.99
Christmas In Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing $11.99
- - -
The Watch: Season One $19.99
His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season $32.99
The Murderers: Season 1 $24.99
I Know This Much Is True: The Complete Series $22.99
The Purge: The Complete TV Series $29.99
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: The Complete Series $17.99
Drunk History: The Complete Series $49.99
The West Wing: The Complete Series $109.99
Yes, a Christmas movie in June. Earlier this week was flipping about TV; QVC was selling Christmas decoration now.
