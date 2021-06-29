Best Buy DVD Prices (June 29th - July 1st, 2021)

Wildcat $9.99



Moby Doc $13.99



Percy Vs. Goliath $13.99



Scare Us $13.99



The 317th Platoon $19.99



Christmas In Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing $11.99



- - -



The Watch: Season One $19.99

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season $32.99

The Murderers: Season 1 $24.99

I Know This Much Is True: The Complete Series $22.99

The Purge: The Complete TV Series $29.99

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: The Complete Series $17.99

Drunk History: The Complete Series $49.99

The West Wing: The Complete Series $109.99







Yes, a Christmas movie in June. Earlier this week was flipping about TV; QVC was selling Christmas decoration now.