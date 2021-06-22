Best Buy DVD Prices (June 22nd - 24th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 22nd - 24th, 2021)
Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $26.99
- - -
Nobody $22.99
The Paper Tigers $14.99
Death In Texas $13.99
For Those Who Think Young $13.99
Hunter Hunter $13.99
Grim Woods $9.99
The Unholy $22.99
Conjuring Curse $9.99
Evil Nun $9.99
Shrek: 4-Movie Anniversary Collection $22.99
Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection $19.99
Riddick: The Complete Collection $17.99
- - -
The Umbrella Academy - Season One $29.99
Halifax: Retribution $27.99
In 2006 I won off eBay a CD promo for "The Chronicles Of Riddick: Dark Fury". Impossible to find today, like it never happened. Single track - "End Title Song" by Junkie XL. It had dialog from the animated sequel.
The line - "Fallback! Everyone fallback!!!" was ingrained in my head for week. A vocal trance tune. Just thought I'd share.
