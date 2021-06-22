Best Buy DVD Prices (June 22nd - 24th, 2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $26.99



- - -



Nobody $22.99



The Paper Tigers $14.99



Death In Texas $13.99



For Those Who Think Young $13.99



Hunter Hunter $13.99



Grim Woods $9.99



The Unholy $22.99



Conjuring Curse $9.99



Evil Nun $9.99



Shrek: 4-Movie Anniversary Collection $22.99



Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection $19.99



Riddick: The Complete Collection $17.99



- - -



The Umbrella Academy - Season One $29.99

Halifax: Retribution $27.99







In 2006 I won off eBay a CD promo for "The Chronicles Of Riddick: Dark Fury". Impossible to find today, like it never happened. Single track - "End Title Song" by Junkie XL. It had dialog from the animated sequel.



The line - "Fallback! Everyone fallback!!!" was ingrained in my head for week. A vocal trance tune. Just thought I'd share.