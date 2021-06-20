Target DVD Prices (June 20th - 26th, 2021)

Nobody $19.99- - -The Umbrella Academy - Season One $24.99- - -06/25"Selena Gomez - Revelacin" exclusive vinyl color $16.99"Jennifer Nettles - Always Like New" exclusive bonus tracks $12.99"Justin Bieber - Justice" exclusive bonus track $24.99 (available now)- - -GamesCan't find a DVD listing for "Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One", but they'll probably have it.Enjoy.