Target DVD Prices (June 20th - 26th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (June 20th - 26th, 2021)
Nobody $19.99
- - -
The Umbrella Academy - Season One $24.99
- - -
06/25
"Selena Gomez - Revelacin" exclusive vinyl color $16.99
"Jennifer Nettles - Always Like New" exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Justin Bieber - Justice" exclusive bonus track $24.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
Can't find a DVD listing for "Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One", but they'll probably have it.
Enjoy.
