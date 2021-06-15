Best Buy DVD Prices (June 15th - 17th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,754
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 15 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 15th - 17th, 2021)
Godzilla Vs. Kong
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $36.99
Sicario
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $21.99
- - -
Godzilla Vs. Kong $27.99
F.E.A.R. $9.99
Voyagers $22.99
SAS: Red Notice $13.99
Kindred $13.99 (not TV series)
Enforcement $17.99
Your Honor $22.99
The Great War Of Archimedes $14.99
H.P. Lovecraft's The Deep Ones $9.99
WWE: Westlemania Backlash 2021 $14.99
Anything For Jackson $13.99
Lamb Of God: The Concert Film $17.99
- - -
The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season One $24.99
Looks like they have their own steelbook for "Sicario". There you go.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $36.99
Sicario
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $21.99
- - -
Godzilla Vs. Kong $27.99
F.E.A.R. $9.99
Voyagers $22.99
SAS: Red Notice $13.99
Kindred $13.99 (not TV series)
Enforcement $17.99
Your Honor $22.99
The Great War Of Archimedes $14.99
H.P. Lovecraft's The Deep Ones $9.99
WWE: Westlemania Backlash 2021 $14.99
Anything For Jackson $13.99
Lamb Of God: The Concert Film $17.99
- - -
The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season One $24.99
Looks like they have their own steelbook for "Sicario". There you go.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off