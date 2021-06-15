Best Buy DVD Prices (June 15th - 17th, 2021)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $36.99



Sicario

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $21.99



- - -



Godzilla Vs. Kong $27.99



F.E.A.R. $9.99



Voyagers $22.99



SAS: Red Notice $13.99



Kindred $13.99 (not TV series)



Enforcement $17.99



Your Honor $22.99



The Great War Of Archimedes $14.99



H.P. Lovecraft's The Deep Ones $9.99



WWE: Westlemania Backlash 2021 $14.99



Anything For Jackson $13.99



Lamb Of God: The Concert Film $17.99



- - -



The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season One $24.99







Looks like they have their own steelbook for "Sicario". There you go.