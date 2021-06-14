DVD Talk Forum

Amazon Coupon on "The Bureau - The Complete Series"

Amazon Coupon on "The Bureau - The Complete Series"

   
Old 06-14-21, 01:16 PM
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 149
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Amazon Coupon on "The Bureau - The Complete Series"
This show was on my Wish List for the upcoming Christmas, as it's something my wife has mentioned wanting to see. Anyway, this morning I noticed there was a coupon attached to it...the price is $50.48, & the coupon directly under the price takes off $10.49 when you click on it. So it ends up being around $40, which seems like a pretty good price for 5 seasons of a foreign hour-long drama.

YMMV, I suppose. I dunno if those coupons are targeted at specific customers, or if they're available to everyone. Here's the link in case you're interested :

https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
